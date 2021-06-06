SEBRING — The draft design of the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency’s Waterfront Redevelopment Project will be reviewed at a joint meeting of the CRA and the Sebring City Council, 5:30 p.m., June 17, at the Jack Stroup Civic Center, 355 West Center Ave. in Sebring.
CRA Board Chairman David Leidel said the public is encouraged to come to share their insight into the proposals.
Kimley Horn will be there to present both of them and talk through where they are at.
The designs incorporated the input that was given at the public meeting back in March, Leidel said.
“It is pretty exciting to see how they interpreted that input and I think when you see it — the use of that property is likely to be expanded tremendously, the access that folks will have and the opportunities that will be available with this property and the redesign of the caliber that we are looking at is really exciting,” he said.
Highlands News-Sun asked if the CRA has the funds to carry out and implement the plans for the waterfront.
The permitting process will probably take a while because there are so many different agencies that will be involved, but once that is completed, “We are going to be ready to move forward and start this as soon as possible.”
In March, the public weighed in on their opinions on what changes, if any, would improve the Lake Jackson waterfront area owned by the City of Sebring.
At the CRA hosted event at the Jack Stroup Civic Center, representatives from the design firm, Kimley Horn, provided illustrated examples of activities/events that could be part of a waterfront redesign such as: enhanced public swimming/pool, small craft dock, special events/wedding, night life, expanded beach, wellness activities, splashpad and playground, water sports/outfitter, event lawn, boardwalk and pier and food truck and market area.
The waterfront area under consideration in the redevelopment plan includes the Weigle House (yellow house) and Clovelly House (green house) north to the Highlands Lakeside Theatre, but the theater is not part of the plan.
Also, the regularly scheduled CRA meeting for June 14 will be changed to June 16, 5:30 p.m., in the City Council Chambers 368 South Commerce Ave., Sebring.