LAKE PLACID — On a cold and windy Tuesday night, the Lake Placid Green Dragons girls soccer team was on fire. The Green Dragons played host to the Moore Haven Terriers and defeated the Terriers by an 8-0 final score.
“I could not have asked for a better group to start my very first Senior Night. To end with them was extremely special to me,” commented Lake Placid Head Coach Lindsay McCabe.
Lake Placid honored eight seniors Tuesday night in a match against Moore Haven. Jennifer Avelar, Yesenia Ramirez, Megan Swift, Azusena Balderas, Fatima Martinez, December Hughes, Eddith Cortes and Waldina Flores.
Lake Placid’s Sayra Cortes got the scoring started at the 21:01 mark left in the first half. Then at 14:14, Emily Tunning hit the back of the net. Lake Placid would take a 2-0 lead.
Zuleima Barajas helped stretch the lead at the 6:09 mark. Eddith Cortes scored off a corner kick, and the Green Dragons were in control of the game and led 4-0.
With only two seconds left until halftime, Morgan Miller kicked one from the outside and contributed to her teams 5-0 halftime lead.
Senior December Hughes, scoring her first goal of the year, put the Green Dragons up 6-0. Hughes scored in front of the net and celebrates with her teammates.
Emily Tunning scored another goal, her second of the game, from inside the box, putting the Green Dragons up 7-0.
At the 3:08 mark, Eddith Cortes scored her second goal of the game. That goal put the Green Dragons up 8-0 and sealed the victory.
Senior Goaltender Waldina Flores completed her sixth shutout of the game in the victory.
“It feels pretty great winning on Senior Night,” Flores said. “I have grown up with my teammates since I was small, and I am proud we were able to get the victory tonight.”
When Coach McCabe was asked about the star of the game, she responded: “I couldn’t pick one, I would say all eight of my seniors.”
Lake Placid will take on the Frostproof Bulldogs in Lake Placid tonight at 7:30. Then the Green Dragons will await seeding for the district playoffs.