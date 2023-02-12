LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons boys basketball team (17-9) fell short in the 4A District 11 Championship game in their bid to win their first district championship since 1988 in a 43-37 loss to the DeSoto Bulldogs (12-13) at the Bill Ross Memorial Gymnasium in Lake Placid.
The Green Dragons lost to the Bulldogs earlier in the season in their only meeting in DeSoto 61-52. Lake Placid hoped to turn the tables on their home court on Friday night.
The game did not start well for the Green Dragons as turnovers on their first three possessions contributed to four quick points for the Bulldogs.
Trailing 6-2, Lake Placid scored seven straight, five by Jason Wyland and another basket on a nice assist by Keveun Mason in the paint to Travis Wiggins as the Green Dragons took a 9-6 lead before DeSoto hit a 3-pointer o tie the game at nine to end the first quarter.
Both teams continued to struggle offensively in the second quarter as a total of 13 points were scored; eight by DeSoto, six came by two 3-pointers, and five by Lake Placid with Mason scoring four of those points. DeSoto went into the half with a 17-14 lead.
After Lake Placid cut DeSoto’s lead to one to start the second half on a basket by Wyland, the Bulldogs extended their lead back to four at 20-16.
The Green Dragons flipped the script on DeSoto the next couple of minutes as baskets by Wyland, Ezekiel Daley, a steal that resulted in two by Lazavion Brown and a pair of free throws by Wiggins put Lake Placid up by four, 24-20 with 3:58 left in the third.
Over the next three-and-a-half minutes, DeSoto tied the game at 24 before Wyland hit his second 3-pointer of the game to give Lake Placid a 27-24 lead to end the third quarter.
Mason sank a basket to start the fourth quarter that expanded the Green Dragons lead to five at 29-24, then the offense went silent as DeSoto posted 10 unanswered points over the next four minutes to put the Bulldogs up by five, 34-29 with three-and-a-half minutes left in the game.
DeSoto held a seven point lead, 38-31, before a basket by Douglas Bullard Jr cut the Bulldogs’ lead back to five, 38-33, with 1:23 remaining.
Shades of the 1983 North Carolina State championship run came to mind as Lake Placid started to foul. DeSoto handled it well at first, sinking three of their first four attempts to take an eight point lead, 41-33, with 1:00 on the clock.
Four missed free throws by DeSoto and two baskets by Devin Brown brought the Green Dragons to within four, 41-37, with :32 left in the game.
Pressure by the Lake Placid defense forced a DeSoto turnover had the possibility of making it a one score game, instead a missed 3-pointer turned into a pair of free throws for DeSoto to make the final score 43-37 as two more three point attempts by Lake Placid missed their mark.
Jamari Redding led DeSoto with a game high 14 points and Gershon Galloway posted 11.
Jason Wyland led Lake Placid with 12 points, Travis Wiggins added seven and Keveun Mason added six in the loss.
The Green Dragons have steadily improved from four wins four seasons ago, six wins two seasons ago, 12 wins last year and 17 wins this year. Coupled with the majority of their team back next season, Lake Placid should prove to be a force.