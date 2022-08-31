Lake Placid schools share a mascot – a green dragon. They also share a motto: “We are ... one Dragon.” Nowhere is that motto lived out better than at the Lake Placid Middle School’s Dragon’s Den where students can get necessities for free – no questions asked.

The Dragon’s Den was born out of a necessity as teachers and staff were noticing students were going without ... without school supplies, without hygiene items and most importantly without food. The Dragon’s Den was started just after Hurricane Irma came through the Town of Murals and left most without power.

