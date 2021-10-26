TAMPA – The Lake Placid Green Dragons and Avon Park Red Devils performed well at the 1A District 5 Swimming Championship on Saturday with the Lake Placid girls finishing second out of 12 teams with 307 points and Avon Park finished ninth with 110 points.
The Lake Placid Boys finished third with 213 points and the Red Devils boys finished seventh with 166 points.
Shorecrest Preparatory School Girls finished first with and 388 points and Out-of-Door Academy Boys placed first in total points with 408.
The top 16 teams and 24 individuals in each event advance to regionals and are determined after the three districts in each region have completed their meets.
Lake Placid will be represented in 18 events at regionals and Avon Park will be in 11 of the 24 events.
Notable race results are the following:
- Girls 200 medley relay: First place Lake Placid 1:58.55; Reagan Lightsey, Brooke Moon, Chloe Leblanc and Chelsea Leblanc. The team advanced to regionals.
- Boys 200 medley relay: Fourth place Lake Placid 1:49.31; Will Waldron, Charlie Arseneau, James Baker and Keith Sigrist. Lake Placid relay team advances to Regionals. Avon Park finished eighth at 1:59.54 with the team of William Barben, Marco Montanez, Luke McGrath and Jack Barben also making the cut for regionals.
- Lake Placid’s Will Waldron and Avon Park’s Luke McGrath finished 12th (2:09.43) and 13th (2:10.10) respectively in the 200 freestyle on Saturday, good enough to make regionals.
- In the 200 boys individual medley; Lake Placid’s Keith Sigrist finished 10th at 2:20.26 to earn him a regional spot as the nineteenth seed. Avon Park’s William Barben earned a 21st seed at regionals with an 11th-place finish at districts (2:22.10)
— In the girls 50 freestyle, Lake Placid teammates Reagan Lightsey and Chelsea Leblanc have been battling all season with Lightsey placing second at districts, a mere .02 seconds faster than Leblanc, who placed third. Both advance to regionals as the ninth and 10th seeds respectively.
Both Lightsey and Leblanc advanced to regionals in the 100 freestyle, with Leblanc seeded 14th (fifth in districts 58.50) and Lightsey 17th (seventh in districts 59.39). Avon Park’s Hollie Myers will join them at regionals, finishing eighth at districts (1:01.12), good for a 23rd seed at regionals.
In the boys 50 freestyle, three Highlands County swimmers advanced to Regional as Lake Placid James Baker finished second at districts (seeded ninth at regionals) at 23.05, Avon Park’s Jack Barben sixth at districts (seeded 16th for regionals) with 23.96 and Lake Placid’s Eli Ming 11th at districts (seeded 24th for regionals) with 24.95.
Lake Placid’s Chloe Leblanc advanced to a sixth seed at regionals in the 100 butterfly after a first-place finish at districts with a time of 1:04.23.
Lake Placid’s Keith Sigrist and Eli Ming also advanced to regionals in the 100 Butterfly, Sigrist is seeded 19th for regionals after an eighth-place finish in district with a time of 1:01.27. Ming is seeded 22nd after finishing 10th at districts with a time of 1:02.90.
Lake Placid’s James Baker and Avon Park’s Jack Barben also advance to regionals in the 100 freestyle; as Baker finished second at district (49.91) to seed seventh at regionals and Barben finished sixth at districts (53.57) for an 18th seed at Regionals.
Avon Park’s Luke McGrath earned a No. 22 seed at regionals for the 500 freestyle after posting a time 6:02.16.
Girls 200 freestyle relay: First at districts (1:47.09); Lake Placid’s Chelsea Leblanc, Lily Stam, Chloe Leblanc and Reagan Lightsey for fifth seed at regionals.
Boys 200 freestyle relay – Ffith at Districts (1:38.69); 10th seed at Regional — Avon Park’s Jack Barben, Reeve Moulds, Kent Clark and Dorian Taylor. Eighth at district (1:42.01); 15th seed at regionals – Lake Placid’s Charlie Arseneau, Christian Bobo, Colton Frueger and Zach Ward Jr.
Boys 100 backstroke: Eighth at districts (1:05.07); 13th seed at regionals — Lake Placid’s Will Waldron. Ninth at district (1:05.60); 14th seed at regionals — Avon Park’s William Barben.
Girls 100 breaststroke: Second at districts (1:16.51); 12th seed at regionals — Lake Placid’s Brooke Moon. Eleventh at districts (1:23.10); 24th seed at regionals — Lake Placid’s Mallory McNally.
Boys 100 breaststroke: Seventh at districts (1:13.12); 16th seed for regionals — Lake Placid’s Charlie Arseneau.
Girls 400 freestyle relay: Fourth at districts (4:17.97); 13th seed for regionals — Lake Placid’s Lily Stam, Brooke Moon, Ashlynn Cole and Patricia Sapp.
Boys 400 freestyle relay: Ffith at districts (3:37.26); 11th seed at regionals — Lake Placid’s Keith Sigrist, Zach Ward, Will Waudron and James Baker. Sixth at districts (3:58.20), 15th at regionals — Avon Park’s William Barben, Kent Clark, Luke McGrath and Marco Montanez.
In the diving competition, Lake Placid’s Chloe Leblanc and Avon Park’s Dorian Taylor advance to regionals.