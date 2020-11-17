ENGLEWOOD — The game plan was different, but the end result was about the same, as the Lake Placid Green Dragons traveled to Englewood on Saturday to face the Lemon Bay Manta Rays in the Class 4A-Region 4 football playoffs at Veterans Stadium. The Manta Rays pulled away from the Green Dragons in the second half and went on to post a 42-6 victory.
After the Manta Rays won the regular season game between the two teams 42-0, Lake Placid coach Carl White decided to mix things up and go with a big lineup that featured several tight ends or two or three running backs and keep the ball away from Lemon Bay. It worked a bit, as Lake Placid had the ball for much of the first quarter, but Lemon Bay grabbed a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. The Green Dragons stuck to their game plan and chewed-up much of the second quarter off the clock, but turned the ball over on downs at the Lemon Bay 5 with less than three minutes in the half.
The Manta Rays didn’t need much time to make it 14-0, with two long completions moving the ball downfield and setting up a short touchdown run.
An onside kick was recovered by Lemon Bay to start the second half and the Manta Rays scored to make it 21-0, only to see the Green Dragons answer on a touchdown run by Rayshawn Legree to make the score 21-6.
Lemon Bay scored three times in a span of less than six minutes to make the score 42-6 and start the running clock for the final 8:18 of the contest.
The Green Dragons ended the season with a 2-7 record.