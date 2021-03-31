The Lake Placid Green Dragons have a bit of a break to regroup before returning to the diamond on Thursday. Lake Placid ran into a couple of tough starting pitchers last week, as the team began their week with a game against Avon Park on Monday and wrapped it up with a game at Sebring on Thursday.
The Red Devils won a pitcher’s duel between Lake Placid’s Jacob Morgan and Avon Park’s Garrick Rowe in which the Red Devils scored a pair of runs in the late innings to escape with a 2-0 win.
The first four innings were scoreless as Morgan held the Red Devils to just two hits and striking out eight.
Equal to the task was the Red Devils’ Rowe, as he held the Green Dragons to one hit over the first four innings while striking out three.
The Red Devils broke the ice in the top of the fifth inning as they manufactured a run.
Stanley Holdman reached on a one-out walk and followed it up by stealing second base. Reaching third on a passed ball, Holdman scored the first run of the game on a ground ball to short by Dawson Bryant.
The Red Devils posted a second run in the sixth inning as Mason Price led off the inning reaching second base on an error and scored on a double into left field by Ty Martz to account for the 2-0 score.
The Red Devils won February’s game 18-8, so Lake Placid had a much-better showing.
Sebring’s Zachary Doorlag was on his game Thursday, allowing just Morgan’s seventh-inning base hit to the Dragons, and Sebring used a four-run outburst in the fifth inning to take an 8-0 decision over the Green Dragons.
Lake Placid (1-9) will host Frostproof on Thursday and the Green Dragons have been better at home this year than on the road. After splitting their first two home games of the year, Lake Placid has dropped its last three home games by two runs each.