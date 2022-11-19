SNS-athlpboyshoops111922a.jpg

Lazavion Brown goes up for a shot against the defense of Jason Wyland.

 JENNIFER SHIFLET/CORRESPONDENT

LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid boys basketball coach Brandon Lykes is expecting his team to reach the playoffs again this year with the hopes of going further.

“We will have another strong dedicated team this year as soon as football season is over, as a lot of my players play both sports,” Lykes said. “The players know my expectations and standards for the program and even though they are young, they are bringing an awesome energy to our practices.”

Recommended for you