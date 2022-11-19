LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid boys basketball coach Brandon Lykes is expecting his team to reach the playoffs again this year with the hopes of going further.
“We will have another strong dedicated team this year as soon as football season is over, as a lot of my players play both sports,” Lykes said. “The players know my expectations and standards for the program and even though they are young, they are bringing an awesome energy to our practices.”
Practices have been going very well, they have been working on improving their overall skills.
“My team plans on bringing it offensively by putting the ball in the basket and they are ready to snag those balls defensively, we are prepared to win,” Lykes said.
He added that Jason Wyland and Lazavion Brown already have stood out and have stepped up by leading the team.
Brown expressed how impressed and confident he is with his teammates this season. My teammates are full of energy and bring all their effort to their practices.
“Our goal this season is to win the playoffs and then be district champions,” he said.
Brown is a senior this year, and has set his own goal for the season, making 1,000 career points. Last season his record was 820. He also said that his other goal for the season was to make his mom proud, get his diploma and play for a good college. Lavavion will be going to Johnson & Wales University in Miami, with a basketball scholarship. He has not yet been confirmed.
Collectively, Sykes and the players are very confident in their upcoming season, and together they are prepared to continue the success of the program.