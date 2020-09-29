AVON PARK — Near perfect weather graced the Avon Park Red Devils as they hosted the Lake Placid Green Dragons and Sebring Blue Streaks in a tri-team swim meet on Thursday night.
The Green Dragons continue to be the team to beat as the swept both the boys and girls in total score giving Lake Placid the overall team win with 270 points. Sebring totaled 211 and Avon Park 171.
The Lake Placid girls edged out Sebring by seven points 133-126 and the Red Devils tallied 69 for the evening.
The Green Dragon boys also won, outpacing the Red Devils 137-102 and the Blue Streaks scored 85 points.
“We always strive to have a strong team” said Lake Placid Head Coach Thomas Creel. “With the circumstances of this year, we are making out with what we have, try to get a feel where the swimmers are. We had to go a little faster, so we have done more sprint training.”
The winners for each event are listed as follows:
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay: Sebring High School 2:09.27: Meagan Glisson, Jensen DeWitt, Sophia Kogelschatz and Kyara Chambers.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay: Lake Placid 1:49.05: Nathan Feagley, Peyton Ming, Tyler Baker and Daniel Maulden.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle: Chelsea Leblanc, Lake Placid 2:25.56.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle: Ethan VonMerveldt, Lake Placid 2:15.55.
Girls 200 Yard Individual Medley: Sophia Kogelschatz, Sebring 2:33.56.
Boys 200 Yard Individual Medley: Peyton Ming, Lake Placid 1:59.82.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle: Meagan Glisson, Sebring 27.94.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle: Tyler Baker, Lake Placid 23.57.
Girls 1 Meter Diving: Rilian Smith, Sebring 237.90.
Boys 1 Meter Diving: Dorian Taylor, Avon Park 163.15.
Girls 100 Butterfly: Leila Henry, Sebring 1:20.57. Henry shaved over 5 seconds off her seed time.
Boys 100 Butterfly: Josh Farless, Avon Park 55.96.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle: Sophia Kogelschatz, Sebring 59.96.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle: Griffin Mason, Sebring 56.36.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle: Hollie Myers, Avon Park 6:31.98.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle: Tyler Baker, Lake Placid 5:21.34.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Lake Placid 1:53.11: Reagan Lightsey, Jaida Goodyear, Rachael Peitz and Chelsea Leblanc.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Lake Placid 1:34.99: Tyler Baker, Ethan VonMerveldt, Daniel Maulden and Peyton Ming.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke: Meagon Glisson, Sebring 1:08.95.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke: Josh Farless, Avon Park 1:03.71.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke: Jaida Goodyear, Lake Placid 1:22.82.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke: Peyton Ming, Lake Placid 1:06.01.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Sebring 4:23.41: Sophia Kogelschatz, Bridgette Harrington, Kyara Chambers and Meagan Glisson.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Avon Park 3:55.85: Josh Farless, Kye Pollard, Luke McGrath and Jackson Barben.
Avon Park Head Coach Tracy Lee stated that she was pleased with how the Red Devils were doing and many are continuing to shave time off their best.
Lee pointed out a couple of the swimmers in Will Barben and Destany Beck.
“Will (Barben) is doing an amazing job” noted Lee “he is dropping his time and consistently placing in the top 2 or 3”
“Another athlete that is making great gains,” continued Lee “or should I say cutting her time is Destany Beck. She is striving for the Dynamic Devil Award where they swim all events during a meet throughout the year.
“As she strives to reach this goal she is swimming longer distances and different strokes. Last night after swimming the 100 fly she did not let the exhaustion take over but rather was full of energy that traveled through the team.”