LAKE PLACID — The electricity in the air was strong as the Lake Placid Green Dragons celebrated Senior Night and hosted their cross-county rivals, the Avon Park Red Devils. The Red Devils fought hard but the Green Dragons swept them in three straight matches with scores of 25-15, 25-11 and 25-21. This victory raised Lake Placid’s record to 11-8 overall while Avon Park’s record dropped to 0-9.
“It was a good night for Senior Night,” said Lake Placid Coach Charlotte Bauder. “The fans had fun and gives them something to look forward to. I am super proud of these girls getting the shutout tonight, they called in and they got what they wanted. Execution is sometimes a rocky road for us and for us to come out and do it is great. They all did great but we need to clean up our serve-receive. Our seniors did well and it was good collective team effort.”
Lake Placid started the night with celebrating their four seniors; Taylor Walker, Zuleima Barajas, Brooklynne Doty and Arianna Samuels.
The Green Dragons came out strong in the first set. Jenna Walker started the set with a five-point run and Brooklynne Doty added a two-point run giving Lake Placid a 8-1 lead. The Red Devils and Green Dragons went point-for-point for several long volleys. Lake Placid pulled ahead with a few two-point runs served by Doty, Taylor Walker and Hermonie Bourdreau served the last three-point run needed to win the first set 25-15 giving the Green Dragons a 1-0 lead.
The Red Devils forced the Green Dragons to earn every point and gave it their all throughout match.
In the second set Avon Park struggled to get into a groove. Lake Placid kicked off the set with Taylor Walker serving a four-point run. She also led Lake Placid in digs with 12 and also added nine kills and two aces.
The Green Dragons expanded their lead with a five-point run by Brooke Walker bring the score to 11-3. She contributed a team high 10 kills, 10 digs, five blocks, five assists and two aces for Lake Placid.
A four-point run by Alanah Hills furthered Lake Placid’s lead to an overwhelming 16-4. Avon Park narrowed the deficit with a two-point run by Brenna Elder. The Red Devils and Green Dragons went back and forth until Doty sealed the victory for Lake Placid with a three-point run. Doty led Lake Placid in aces with 3. The Green Dragons won the set 25-11 putting them up 2-0.
The third set was a nail biter. Lake Placid was up 5-3 when Avon Park’s Bryana Johnson had a two-point run to put the Red Devils in the lead, 6-5. There was a tie at 8 and Lake Placid pulled ahead with a two-point run served by Bourdreau making the score 11-9. Bourdreau contributed 10 digs for Lake Placid.
Avon Park and Lake Placid went point for point for several volleys. Another Red Devils’ two-point run served by Johnson cut the deficit to 16-14. The score was 23-18 when Avon Park’s Madi Cornell served a two-point run narrowing the deficit to 23-21. Lake Placid’s Jenna Walker served the final points needed to clinch the victory with a final score of 25-21 and the Green Dragons won the match 3-0. Jenna Walker led Lake Placid in assists with 27, had nine digs and two aces.
“It was a tough loss only because my team showed up in the third set,” said Avon Park Coach Brianna Roque. “It would have been such a different outlook if that team showed up first set. I think it is just simple volleyball and sometimes they get out of hand where they are shanking the ball and running into each other. They have these frantic moments where the inconsistency really show but once they clean that up we will be good. I want that cleaned up before districts because districts is a clean slate, you can be the underdog in districts and win.”
“I adore coach Charlotte and it is always a good time playing Lake Placid,” added Roque. “The rivalry is great and my girls love her girls so it is nice to see the support and seeing the fans come out to support our teams. Jiyana Walker really stood out to me tonight, she is new to volleyball and was moving along the net and making moves, it is exciting to see that.”
The Avon Park Red Devils and Green Dragons faced off once again Monday night with results unavailable at press time. Please look for the story in Wednesday’s paper.
“We have some things we have to work on and clean up before we play Sebring,” added Bauder. “We have a tough week so if we can pull one of those games off or be better than a three and out, it would make me happy going into districts. I am excited about districts and ready for some bigger games.”