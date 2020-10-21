LAKE PLACID – Threatening weather stayed off in the distance allowing the diving portion of the Heartland Conference Swim meet on Friday afternoon without interruption and perfect weather conditions greeted the swimmers from six schools on Saturday to compete in the swim events at Lake Placid.
Schools that participated in the event include the Lake Placid Green Dragons, Sebring Blue Streaks, Avon Park Red Devils, Jupiter Christian Eagles, Bishop Verot Catholic Vikings and the Saints Edwards Pirates.
Lake Placid swept the Heartland Conference in overall, boys and girls team points.
Overall points are as follows: Lake Placid 1164; Sebring 964; Jupiter Christian 910; Avon Park 708; Bishop Verot 196 and Saint Edwards 159.
Girls: Lake Placid 587; Jupiter Christian 543; Sebring 460; Avon Park 261; Bishop Verot 119 and Saint Edwards 116.
Boys: Lake Placid 577; Sebring 504; Avon Park 447; Jupiter Christian 367; Bishop Verot 77 and Saint Edwards 43.
“We are doing wonderful today,” said Sebring Head Coach Pat Caton “dropping times but we don’t want to peak yet. Very proud of all of them, some of them took as much as a minute forty off their time in the 500, a little bit of competition helps.”
Events that Highlands County schools placed first in are as follows:
Event 2 Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay: Sebring; Bud Cox, Grant Saunders, William Cochlin and Mason Griffin: 1:58.68 40.
Event 5 Girls 200 Yard Individual Medley: Sebring: Sophia Kogelschatz 2:29.39.
Event 8 Boys 50 Yard Freestyle: Lake Placid: Tyler Baker 23.86.
Event 9 Girls 1 Meter Diving: 1 Sebring Rilian Smith 370.15; 2 Sebring Emma Rowe 333.45; 3 Lake Placid Chloe Leblanc 301.80.
Event 10 Boys 1 Meter: 1 Sebring Peyton Spencer 292.30; 2 Avon Park Dorian Taylor 261.80.
Event 12 Boys 100 Yard Butterfly: 1 Lake Placid Peyton Ming 51.48; 2 Avon Park Josh Farless 55.26.
Event 13 Girls 100 Yard Freestyle: 1 Sebring Sophia Kogelschatz 58.62; 2 Lake Placid Chelsea Leblanc 1:00.03; 3 Sebring Reagan Lightsey 1:00.89.
Event 14 Boys 100 Yard Freestyle: 1 Lake Placid Tyler Baker 51.62; 2 Sebring Mason Griffin 54.97; 3 Lake Placid Daniel Maulden 55.85; 4 Lake Placid Ethan VonMerveldt 55.99; 5 Lake Placid Hunter Lane-Costello 57.13; 6 Avon Park Jackson Barben 58.66.
Event 16 Boys 500 Yard Freestyle: 1 Lake Placid Will Waldron 5:58.55; 2 Avon Park Luke McGrath 6:12.68.
Event 18 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Lake Placid; Peyton Ming, Ethan VonMerveldt, Daniel Maulden Tyler Baker 1:33.50.
Event 20 Boys 100 Yard Backstroke: 1 Lake Placid Peyton Ming 53.40; 2 Avon Park Josh Farless 57.61.
Event 24 Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Lake Placid; Tyler Baker, Ethan VonMerveldt, Daniel Maulden and Peyton Ming 3:30.71.
“We did really well,” said Avon Park Head Coach Tracy Lee “we have dropped a lot of times, we are watching our newbies drop times every meet. A lot of this is going to seed them for districts and its just fun, I can’t stress that enough.”
“They have fun, this is a family and that is what we encourage, it does not matter what place you come in, yes always strive to be first, but we always want to do better in personal times. We had a good time, and it is the last one of the regular season.”
Districts start on October 26 with diving and October 27 with swimming.