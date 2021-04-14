Drastic changes not needed
I saw the other day that President Biden was being extolled on new steps to insure racial injustice and ending with the commentator saying he would put President Johnson’s work on this problem on steroids.
I was born right after WW II and so I was in high school in Texas about the time his programs rolled out.
We were at the beginning of bussing, and all of the steps to insure integration, and I did not witness many inconveniences, but knew from applying to colleges, getting a job at the post office, etc. I was now having soft racial injustice applied against me. I was not bothered much and kind of felt it was time for a change.
Forward to today the full result of his programs are here, one is in 1950’s Black families only had 9% living without a father in the home, today 75%, look it up.
I’m not calling Democrats fools, but foolish yes, and both end up in the same place don’t they?
Things in this country do not need to change in a drastic fashion, and its citizens do not need to be handled like we are too stupid to take care of ourselves, all we want – Black, white, brown, pink or whatever shade – to all be given an equal chance at the American dream. We need to respect each other, our country, our flag and, most of all, our God!
Just a dumb ole Texan’s thoughts.
Jay Broker
Sebring