SEBRING — Alex Kling is a single mom of a child with special needs. She never thought she could afford to own her own home. Through working with Hicoria Pines Homes, Inc. and a obtaining a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan, she too now owns a piece of the American Dream. In January, Kling closed on her house in Sebring.
Kling opened her new home last Friday to show others their dreams can come true. Many local dignitaries were also in attendance such as Highlands County Commissioners Scott Kirouac and Arlene Tuck and Sebring Mayor John Shoop. Kling works at Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services and many of her co-workers and fellow deputies showed up to see her new digs and show their support.
Guests were treated to a tour of Kling’s beautiful three-bedroom, two-bath home. She opted out of a garage in order to add other touches she wanted. Kling’s craft room/office in her master suite was the envy of all the women and some men. The master bedroom had a tray ceiling, walk-in closet and large en suite as well. The home is on a large lot with plenty of space for kids and pets to run.
Hicoria Pines Homes President Tiffany Green said the clients are able to pick out their floor plan if they are building.
Upgraded touches could be found throughout Kling’s home: granite counter tops, tray ceilings in the bedroom and living rooms, and a vaulted ceiling in the kitchen. The kitchen is a cook’s dream with all stainless steel appliances and an island with a bar. The home features tile throughout.
Pastor Trish Yancey from Unity of Sebring Life Enrichment offered a blessing on the home.
The guest list was akin to the who’s who in the housing industry with representatives from Florida Non-Profit Housing(FNPH), USDA, and Highlands County Housing. Green welcomed everyone to Kling’s home and thanked them for their support of the homeowner and Hicoria Pines Homes. She said they have been able to clear many hurdles through the support of people who were in the room.
Green explained the Highway Park Neighborhood Council created Hicoria Pines Homes to help families with very low to low incomes own homes. Dean Wallace is the CEO and certified USDA loan packager and helps clients prepare their applications. The homes can be purchased or built anywhere in the United States that qualifies as rural.
USDA loans can be approved without a down payment, have lower interest rates, no PMI and can have longer terms to pay the loan to keep payments lower. Kling was able to have the State Housing Initiative Partnership Program (SHIP) help with closing costs.
Currently, there are 11 homes going up in Highlands County. Over $4 million in local homes has been approved through the USDA, according to Wallace.
“Affordable housing is needed in Highlands County,” Tuck said. “We need to bring in more families and more businesses. I’ve asked Tiffany to come to the county commissioners (meetings) and do a presentation on this. I’d like for the board to see what they’re working on.”
Wallace likened the program experience to a “Quaker barn raising,” with Hicoria Pines Homes providing the tools, and communities and businesses supporting the families.
The USDA’s Lakeisha Hood gave a brief overall view of the agency’s role in the home-buying process. The success of the program will help to destigmatize what most people think of when they hear “affordable housing.”
“It’s about making home ownership accessible,” Hood said.
She said there is a process and the USDA doesn’t make everything easy but it is good for the county to have people in beautiful homes and to raise the “tax base and support the local economy.”
Kling was Hicoria Pines Homes’ first client and just about everything that could go wrong during the process did, including a hurricane and shipping delays. Wallace said it has made the agency better to know how to handle hurdles when they arise in the construction of the next homes.
Kling said she had concerns at first because she thought the program was too good to be true. She assumed she would need tens of thousands of dollars as a down payment on a home. At every stage, she was still waiting for someone to tell her it was not real. With all of the delays, Kling said it took about a year to build the home. She admits there is a lot of paperwork, but said Wallace was a huge help with it.
“It’s all worth it,” Kling said. “Everything in life is hard. You just have to pick your hard.”
For more information on how you can own a home with a USDA loan visit hphomes.org or call 863-318-7481.
Free homeownership talks will be given at 10 a.m. at county libraries:
- March 4 at Avon Park Public Library at 100 N Museum Ave.
- March 11 at Sebring Public Library at 319 W. Center Ave.
- March 18 at Lake Placid Memorial Library at 205 W. Interlake Blvd.