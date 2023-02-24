SEBRING — Alex Kling is a single mom of a child with special needs. She never thought she could afford to own her own home. Through working with Hicoria Pines Homes, Inc. and a obtaining a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan, she too now owns a piece of the American Dream. In January, Kling closed on her house in Sebring.

Kling opened her new home last Friday to show others their dreams can come true. Many local dignitaries were also in attendance such as Highlands County Commissioners Scott Kirouac and Arlene Tuck and Sebring Mayor John Shoop. Kling works at Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services and many of her co-workers and fellow deputies showed up to see her new digs and show their support.

Recommended for you