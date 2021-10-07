SEBRING — Colton Lee Driggers could receive life imprisonment for attempted second degree murder now that he pleaded guilty to the stabbing of an 11-year-old boy on Halloween 2017.
The sentence is among other punishments the court spelled out Monday in a plea agreement Driggers signed.
Driggers, who was 24 at the time of the crime, also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, and battery on a law enforcement officer. He will also be designated a violent offender of special concern.
His attack on police officers trying to subdue him will be answered by the corrections system.
The document outlining the possible plea deal, which was signed by Driggers in August, shows he could serve five years for aggravated assault with deadly weapon and five-year terms for each of two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. He also agreed to serving five years for resisting an officer with violence. When added up, it comes to a maximum of life plus 20 years.
Estrada has set sentencing for Jan. 6.
The events of that Halloween night can accurately be called a night of terror.
At 1 a.m. on that day, Sebring Police responded to a call of a stabbing and found a mother cradling her youngster, who was bleeding profusely.
After subduing the attacker and interviewing witnesses and victims, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies described the events in an incident report:
Driggers, who had been invited to stay at the house for a few days, was asleep on a couch in front of the TV. He started talking in his sleep. He awoke and, using threatening language, told his host to shut up.
Driggers threatened to kill his host and her child several times, then tried to make good on his threat by punching the young man and the woman.
The young stabbing victim was wearing a Florida Youth Ranch T-shirt, which Driggers considered an insult. He told the boy he hated the organization. The boy and the woman, in an attempt to get away from the agitated and violent Driggers, ran into the garage to hide.
He caught up to them in the garage and ordered the boy to take the shirt off, again stating how much he hated the Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement.
After the boy took the shirt off, Driggers punched the boy again, the report stated.
The family dog, a pit bull, lit into Driggers, the arrest report shows, which gave the mother and son a chance to flee the garage and run through yards to get away. They knocked on doors and screamed for help as they ran, with Driggers right behind them.
Driggers tackled the boy and stabbed him repeatedly in the upper chest, abdomen, and lower back, the report stated. A woman witness who was not the mother dove into a pool behind a house to hide.
Driggers ran, dropped his knife, and refused to stop walking, even after being hit with a Taser. He eventually stopped and sat down near Sebring Parkway. When police tried to handcuff him, he battered and punched the officers, the report said.
Another officer wrote that Driggers pulled his wrists away from officers, who hit his legs and rib cage to convince him to comply. Driggers also stood and pushed officers, swung at them and attempted in other ways to get away. Because officers didn’t know if Driggers still had his knife, one of them punched Driggers “to prevent him from harming us.” The punch was effective, allowing police to handcuff him.
The child was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital from Florida Hospital Heartland (now AdventHealth). While at the first hospital, emergency room doctors treated the boy’s stab and slash wounds, some of which were an inch deep. The boy was intubated and had to undergo repeated surgeries to repair the internal wounds.
Driggers has two previous arrests for assaulting police and firefighters; one in 2015 and one in 2017.