SEBRING — Colton Lee Driggers, 28, plead guilty Thursday to attempted murder for repeatedly stabbing an 11-year-old in 2017.
Driggers’ case – which lasted through depositions, competency hearings, residential psychiatric treatment and a declaration of competency – ended on a quiet afternoon in Sebring. Driggers also plead guilty, or no contest, to two counts of battery, another count of battery on a law enforcement officer; and resisting with violence on multiple law enforcement officers.
He will be sentenced after investigators finish a pre-sentencing evaluation in the next six weeks.
The plea deal, which does not include a guaranteed minimum sentence, may bring the case closer to its end, but his victims will continue to feel the pain, prosecutors said.
Driggers terrorized a family in Sebring on Halloween in 2017. At 1 a.m. on that day, Sebring Police responded to a call of a stabbing and found a mother cradling her youngster, who was bleeding profusely.
Driggers, who had allegedly been invited to stay at the house for a few days, suddenly awoke on the couch and told his host to shut up, and used other threatening language against her. The arrest report states Driggers threatened to kill his host and her child several times, then tried to make good on his threat by punching the young man and the woman.
The young stabbing victim was wearing a Florida Youth Ranch T-shirt, which Driggers considered an insult. He told the boy he hated the organization. The boy and the woman ran into the garage to get away from the agitated and violent Driggers.
He chased after them, ordering the boy to take the shirt off, announcing how much he hated the Sheriff’s Office. Driggers punched the boy after he took the shirt off, the report stated.
The family dog, a pit bull, lit into Driggers, the arrest report shows, which gave the victims time to flee the garage. As the woman and her child ran through yards to escape Driggers, the attacker caught up to the youngster and tackled him.
That’s when he stabbed the boy in the upper chest, abdomen and lower back, the report stated. Emergency room doctors described the wounds as deep.
It was unclear whose dog attacked Driggers; however, a police report stated that a canine was with Driggers and that it attacked a sheriff’s deputy. Driggers also swung on police as they tried to subdue him, even using a Taser on Driggers at one point.
During Thursday’s plea, prosecutor Richard Castillo said “the pit bull” at one point attacked a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy as the officer tried to arrest Driggers. The defendant beat and shoved the deputy as the dog attacked. That led to one of the counts of assault on a law enforcement officer.
Driggers had gone back and forth all day Thursday on whether he would plead to the charges. When the time came to jump, he said he preferred to face a Highlands County jury. However, after the judge told him that prosecutors would seek a mandatory life sentence for the attempted murder charge, Driggers changed his mind.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada told Driggers that the victims of his night of violence will have a chance to tell their story at Driggers’ sentencing.