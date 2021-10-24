Hiking through the scrubby flatwoods, the melodious twinkling played across my ears as the breeze shifted. I could hear them but hadn’t yet made eye contact. I scanned the brush each time the sound came but still did not see any feathered creatures. The trail twisted around some pines and as I came around to the other side, there he was, fairly glowing in the morning light.
The Eastern towhee is a beauty to behold. Found year round throughout the southeastern parts of the United States, it rarely ventures past the central areas of the U.S. Formerly referred to as the rufous-sided towhee along with the spotted towhee found in the western portions of the U.S., they are now considered distinct species. On the Great Plains however, both are still sometimes found together and may even interbreed. With all that variation going on, the bird in our region is now referred to as an Eastern towhee.
The rufous in the bird’s original name referred to the bold, brick-red coloration on the sides of this stunner. A jet-black hood ending with a sharp neckline sets off their clean white belly plumage. Reddish eyes shine from their all-black heads and faces, with a unique exception. Southern Georgia and Florida are home to a subspecies with pale yellow eyes instead of the red eye seen elsewhere in the East.
Females appear a warm chocolate brown instead of the bold black of the male, but otherwise resemble the coloration and field marks. Juveniles appear similar enough in appearance to the adults but looks, at least to my eyes, as a bit disheveled in appearance. If you observe a young towhee, you might frustrate yourself trying to identify it as it resembles several other species of birds as it matures. This is a great bird with which to hone your identification skills.
Shy and reclusive, this sparrow-sized beauty can be a tough bird to view, let alone photograph. Look for them in brushy, scrubby areas where dense vegetation provides nesting security. If you listen closely, you’ll hear their bright, cheery melody singing, “drink-your-tea.” Observing the birds takes some patience as they prefer to remain hidden. Once you learn the tune however, you may be surprised by how often you hear it, even if you don’t see the birds. Males will emerge however to sit up on taller bushes to call, “chewink.”