Church Shooting Nashville

A crime scene is taped off at New Season Church in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday. Metro Nashville Police say two people suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening in a drive-by shooting Saturday outside the church as people were departing funeral services for 19-old Terriana Johnson.

 JONATHAN MATTISE/AP PHOTO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A drive-by shooting in Nashville on Saturday injured two people as they and others were walking out of church from the funeral of a woman who was fatally shot earlier this month, according to police.

Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron said the afternoon shooting occurred outside New Season Church, where a funeral service had just ended for 19-year-old Terriana Johnson. The hearse was parked out front with the rear door open and people were filing out of church as the shots began, Aaron said.

