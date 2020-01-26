Lawrence Stevenson, thank you for your military service. I totally agree with your letter stating it's time to get rid of drive up windows. I am elderly and no longer drive due to medical issues. Arthritis makes it difficult but walking and bicycling gets me around.
It irks me when I'm standing in line at the bank or pharmacy waiting patiently as younger, sedimentary people get waited on while sitting on their lethargic rumps inside of their comfy four-wheeled, internet-connected, driver-assisted, computerized appliances (cars) that are parked and idling at the drive-up window. Meanwhile pollution and climate-changing carbon spews out the appliance's (car's) exhaust pipe.
I suggest to carmakers that they incorporate toilets into car seats that way sedimentary people could live in their appliances (cars). They don't walk anyway. I worked my whole life and time gets tight, I know, but I've never used a drive-up. Shockingly, 30% of adults lead sedentary lifestyles.
Florida leads the nation for careless, incompetent "drivers" plowing into storefronts. I guess they've become so enamored with drive-ups they decide to make their own. This is because they confuse just two pedals. How? My cars all had three pedals with manual shifting and I rode motorcycles for years, too.
Jerry Nargelovic
Sebring