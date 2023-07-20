Blocking off the crash scene

Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputies talk with concerned parties at Wednesday’s scene of a rear-end crash on West Hal McRae Boulevard at the light on U.S. 27 in Avon Park. One driver, unresponsive when emergency responders arrived, was airlifted via Aeromed helicopter.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

A rear-end crash Wednesday in Avon Park resulted in one driver going to the hospital, via helicopter.

Highlands County Sheriff’s officials said one driver, unresponsive when emergency personnel arrived, was flown out on Aeromed helicopter, as a precaution.

