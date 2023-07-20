A rear-end crash Wednesday in Avon Park resulted in one driver going to the hospital, via helicopter.
Highlands County Sheriff’s officials said one driver, unresponsive when emergency personnel arrived, was flown out on Aeromed helicopter, as a precaution.
In the meantime, sheriff’s deputies have the crash under investigation.
They know that at 12:52 p.m., Wednesday, an eastbound silver Hyundai Sonata sedan, on West Hal McRae Boulevard, rear-ended a white Honda that was waiting at the traffic light on U.S. 27 to enter or cross the highway.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 49-year-old woman, went unresponsive for a while, sheriff’s officials said, and was flown out as a precaution.
Further details and any possible citations are pending investigation, sheriff’s officials said.