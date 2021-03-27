SEBRING — The driver in a crash that took out a city fire hydrant Wednesday has been charged with careless driving.
Fortunately, 21-year-old Juan Chavez of Sebring and his passenger, 22-year-old Vanesa Gonzalez, did not get hurt at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday when his 2010 Ford Fusion ran off Lakeview Drive, said Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart.
However, the car did take out a mailbox and chopped off a fire hydrant at Lakeview Drive and Valencia Avenue. Sebring Public Utilities Director Bob Boggus estimated the cost on Thursday at $1,500 for the fire hydrant and approximately $500 for labor.
The city did not have any in stock at the time, he said, so it would have to be ordered.
Hart said speed was a factor in the single-car crash.