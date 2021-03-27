Car hits hydrant on Lakeview

A fire hydrant, broken off by a wayward car, gushes water over the surface of Lakeview Drive on Wednesday morning. Sebring fire officials said neither the driver of the car nor his passenger were injured, but the driver was cited.

 COURTESY PHOTO/SEBRING PROFESSIONAL FIREFIGHTERS LOCAL 3210

SEBRING — The driver in a crash that took out a city fire hydrant Wednesday has been charged with careless driving.

Fortunately, 21-year-old Juan Chavez of Sebring and his passenger, 22-year-old Vanesa Gonzalez, did not get hurt at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday when his 2010 Ford Fusion ran off Lakeview Drive, said Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart.

However, the car did take out a mailbox and chopped off a fire hydrant at Lakeview Drive and Valencia Avenue. Sebring Public Utilities Director Bob Boggus estimated the cost on Thursday at $1,500 for the fire hydrant and approximately $500 for labor.

The city did not have any in stock at the time, he said, so it would have to be ordered.

Hart said speed was a factor in the single-car crash.