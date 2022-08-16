SEBRING — A traffic stop on a sedan with out-of-state plates resulted in an arrest on drug charges and giving a false name to law enforcement.
Tammie Jo McAnelly, 51, of Sebring is facing three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and separate misdemeanor charges of providing a false name to law enforcement, resisting arrest without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The traffic stop took place at 12:12 a.m. July 28 on U.S. 27 by the Publix SuperMarket at Fairmont Plaza. Arrest reports said the car was a red Mitsubishi sedan with a Tennessee license tag, and that deputies stopped it because the tag light was not operating.
The driver told deputies that the vehicle belonged to her sister, Tammie McAnelly, and that she was Jessica Martin-Peres, with a birthdate of Oct. 6, 1970, a month earlier than the birthday listed in arrest reports.
While she was stopped, deputies had a K-9 unit conduct a “free-air sniff” of the vehicle, and a positive alert by the K-9, according to reports, gave probable cause to search the vehicle.
According to reports, deputies allegedly found a backpack and wallet on the floorboard of the driver’s seat that contained:
- An Alabama photograph identification card that identified the driver as McAnelly, along with a Social Security card.
- Two small, clear Ziploc bags with 1 gram of a clear, crystal rock material that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
- A small pink and brown rubber container that contained a brown substance that field-tested positive for alpha-pyrrolidinovalerophenone, also called “Flakka.”
- A Walmart prescription bottle containing 2.2 grams of an assortment of Alprazolam pills, also called Xanax.
- Two clear glass smoking pipes with burnt residue inside that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
- A hypodermic syringe containing a liquid residue that also field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Arrest reports indicate that McAnelly made a statement. However, that statement was redacted from released reports.
Reports also state that once she was told she would be arrested, McAnelly allegedly became verbally upset and when told to put her hands behind her back, she jerked away and placed both arms behind her, leaning against a nearby wall, blocking her hands from deputies.
This continued despite commands to stop resisting, reports said, until eventually deputies were able to put her in handcuffs and take her to the Highlands County Jail without further incident.
Reports said deputies were in uniform, with badges, and clothes clearly marked with the word “Sheriff.”