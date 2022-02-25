LAKE PLACID — A driver received critical injuries Tuesday morning after a crash at a residential intersection.
The 65-year-old female was taken to an area hospital after allegedly failing to yield at 7:07 a.m. Tuesday for traffic on Washington Boulevard in the Placid Lakes subdivision.
The Florida Highway Patrol has not released her name nor the name of the other driver in initial report, in accordance with a recently-instituted rule not to release names on initial traffic reports.
However, the FHP did report that two pickup trucks, driven by Lake Placid residents, collided at that spot. The hospitalized driver, FHP states, was driving south on Star Fruit Avenue when the crash occurred. The other driver, a 67-year-old man, was going east on Washington Avenue.
FHP reports state that a third vehicle, a parked and unoccupied work van, was sitting on the southeast corner of the junction.
When one truck started pulling out from Star Fruit Avenue, its front right hit the front left of the other truck on Washington Boulevard, reports said. Then, the right front of the first truck collided with the left rear of the van.
The first pickup came to a stop on the southeast corner of the intersection, and the second truck stopped in the yard of 614 Star Fruit Avenue.
The van was still on the shoulder of Washington Boulevard, reports said.