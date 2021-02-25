AVON PARK — A 79-year-old Frostproof woman died Wednesday morning after the SUV she was driving crossed the median from northbound U.S. 27, rolled onto the opposite shoulder and caught fire.
The Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the fire. The name of the driver has been withheld pending notification of family, and the cause of the wreck is still unknown.
The wreck took place at or shortly after 11:15 a.m., according to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials, based on 911 Consolidated Dispatch records. The driver was in a white 2004 Hyundai SUV, officials said, and was northbound before the crash.
After crossing the median, the vehicle collided with a steel utility pole, resulting in it going airborn, redirected and turned over on its right side, at which time it caught fire.
Highlands Lakes Fire Station 1 sent firefighters and Highlands County Fire Rescue Station 4 sent a medical unit, sheriff’s officials said. Once they had cleared the scene, deputies remained on scene, waiting for FHP to send an investigator from Manatee County, as the usual investigator was tied up in court.
The Sheriff’s Office warned drivers to use caution in the area because emergency efforts still had a southbound lane blocked on the approach to Allamanda Boulevard.
This is the third traffic fatality on Highlands County roadways this year.