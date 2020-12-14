LAKE PLACID — A southbound truck in the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 caused a fatal wreck Saturday night just north of Lake June Road.
Lake Placid Police Capt. Mark Schneider said the driver of the gray 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup died in the 9:43 p.m. wreck after his truck hit a red 2015 Chrysler 200 head-on.
The driver of the Chrysler was transported to AdventHealth Lake Placid and is in stable condition. Schneider said Sunday afternoon that he did not have names to report as he is still gathering information and trying to reach next of kin for the driver of the truck.
He also did not know why the truck was heading the wrong way on a divided highway.
Police investigation of the wreck kept the road closed until 2:45 a.m. Sunday, at which time the highway reopened, according to a notice from Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler.