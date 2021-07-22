AVON PARK — A motorist lost control of their vehicle at midday Wednesday and flipped it on Panther Parkway.
The driver was transported, although a request for an Aeromed helicopter was recalled, according to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials. The single-vehicle crash was called out to responders at 12:43 p.m., officials said.
Sheriff’s deputies and members of West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene to find a silver Toyota Corolla four-door sedan sitting in the northbound ditch, facing the opposite way of traffic, where northbound lanes curve left as they crest a hill before the Memorial Drive roundabout.
Tire tracks and divots in the ground suggest the driver had trouble negotiating the curve, and was sliding slightly sideways before the front-right corner hit the opening of a culvert pipe and launched the car into the air.
How many times it cartwheeled is unknown. The front landed in the soft ground just beyond the culvert/driveway, leaving the grill in the sod and sand, before landing right-side up with all airbags deployed.
No other vehicles or tire marks were visible at the scene. Sheriff’s officials said the Florida Highway Patrol would investigate the crash, and were waiting for troopers to arrive.