SEBRING — U.S. Marshals have found and brought back a Frostproof man who fled the county, charged in the June 30, 2007 DUI traffic deaths of Danny and Patricia McCown of Avon Park.
Brian Dale Andrews, now 43, faces two felony charges of DUI manslaughter, two counts of driving while license is suspended or revoked involving a death and one count of DUI property damage. At the time of the crash, the Florida Highway Patrol found him to have a blood-alcohol content of 0.315, nearly four times the legal limit.
The wreck took place at 5:35 p.m. June 30, 2007, on U.S. 27, just north of County Line Road in Polk County. The couple was en route back to their home in Avon Park. News reports at the time said that they had just had their 33rd wedding anniversary the day before the wreck, and had gone shopping that day in Lake Wales for a gift for their granddaughter’s upcoming birthday.
According to the FHP tips website, Andrews was northbound on U.S. 27 that day in a 1992 white Cadillac when he lost control and entered the southbound lanes. The front of his car hit the front of the McCowns’ car — a silver Chevrolet HHR — killing them, and then his car hit another southbound vehicle.
After his arrest, he did not show up at the arraignment for his charges, and FHP has been looking for him ever since, especially Trooper Chris Wells. FHP had a tip line at intelligence@flhsmv.gov, and a recent anonymous tipster notified Wells of a possible sighting of Andrews in a region southwest of Mexico City. Coordination with the United States Marshals Service resulted in Andrews’ capture on Monday. He was returned to the United States on Wednesday.
The McCowns, both 59, were both natives of Warren County, Kentucky. Danny was a self-employed small business owner, member of the U.S. Army National Guard and had served 12 years with the Bowling Green Police Department in Kentucky. Patricia McCown was the Queen Mother of the Highlands County Red Hatters.