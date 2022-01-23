SEBRING — A local man swerved to avoid an oncoming car Wednesday, hit a palm tree and landed his car in some bushes.
Sebring police recorded no serious injuries, but they made an arrest: Police charged the driver, 45-year-old Victor Gonzalez of Avon Park, with reckless driving and driving under the influence.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart cited the crash reports that states Gonzalez blew 0.267 and 0.268 on Breathalyzer tests. The legal limit for blood-alcohol content while driving is 0.08.
The crash occurred just before 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Lakeview Drive and Park Street. Hart said. Gonzalez told police he was driving his blue 2006 Ford Fusion northbound on Lakeview Drive, approaching Park Street, and attempted to pass slower traffic ahead of him.
He met oncoming traffic and swerved to evade it, Hart said, which ended up in him hitting a palm tree by the sidewalk and landing in bushes at the corner of the intersection at 2211 Lakeview Drive.
A witness, a motorist behind Gonzalez, told police he saw the Fusion accelerate as opposed to braking when the oncoming car appeared, and then lose control.
Gonzalez was uninjured and was standing, talking to officers at the scene, which saw response also from Sebring Fire Department and a Highlands County Fire Rescue medic unit. His car had to be towed, Hart said.
Gonzalez was one of two DUI arrests on Wednesday, and one of 18 since the beginning of the year, one of which resulted in death, according to Highlands County Jail arrest logs. Arrest records also listed one disorderly intoxication arrest.
Hart said the Sebring police have had three DUI arrests this year in the city limits, two of which involved traffic crashes: One on Wednesday and one on Jan. 8. Hart said his officers’ made their first DUI arrest on New Year’s Day.
Monday’s fatal wreck on Sebring Parkway at Youth Care Lane was outside city limits and worked by Florida Highway Patrol.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Transportation, states that a person’s alcohol level is measured by the weight of the alcohol in a certain volume of blood, called “blood alcohol concentration,” or BAC. At a BAC of 0.08 grams of alcohol per deciliter (g/dL) of blood, the risk of having a crash increases exponentially.
Because of this risk, it’s illegal in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to drive with a BAC of 0.08 or higher, except in Utah where the BAC limit is 0.05. Gonzalez’s reported BAC levels were three times the legal limit.
However, the NHTSA states that even a small amount of alcohol can affect driving ability. In 2019, for instance, 1,775 people died in or as the result of alcohol-related crashes where a driver had a BAC of 0.01 to 0.07 g/dL.