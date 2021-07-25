A fatal crash on U.S. 27 near Tauchens Road closed both sides of the north-south artery for hours Friday night, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said.
The accident, which claimed the life of a woman driving what one witness said was a crushed, white car or SUV, occurred between Tauchens Road and County Road 17 at around 7:43 p.m.
The Florida Highway Patrol provided some details of the crash, though they could not identify the deceased driver, her age, where she lived, or the kind of car she had been driving — presumably because of the condition of the vehicle. She had been wearing a seatbelt, the FHP report said.
Here’s how FHP investigators say the accident happened:
The female driver was traveling south on U.S. 27 when she lost control of her car and crossed the median into the northbound lanes of the highway. Her vehicle collided with the left side of a tractor trailer (pulling a box trailer, FHP said) that was traveling northbound.
The woman’s vehicle ended up in the inside lane of northbound U.S. 27.
The truck driver, 45, whom the FHP did not name as a matter of policy, sought to control his truck as it ran across the median, across the southbound lanes of U.S. 27, knocked down a metal light pole, and collided with trees and a barbed-wire fence.
The condition of the truck driver, who is from Key Largo, was not released.
The identification of the driver “remains under investigation,” FHP said.
The woman’s death on Friday makes her the 21st person killed in Highlands County vehicle crashes so far this year. At this time last year, the number was 14.
The FHP has not said what caused the woman to lose control but it has always urged drivers to reduce speed to meet weather and road surface conditions.
“Wet pavement can result in skidding and hydroplaning,” the FHP website states.
Greg Bueno, FHP spokesman recounted highway patrol advice: “Sometimes the best decision drivers can make is to stay put until the storm passes.”