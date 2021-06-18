LAKE WALES — A Lake Wales man died in a rollover crash on Tuesday, June 15, in the area of Owens Road and U.S. 27.
According to the Lake Wales Police Department, emergency personnel responded to the crash involving a 2018 Toyota being driven by 38-year-old Yanier Reyes of Lake Wales and a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by Lonnie Garvey, a 56-year-old Lake Wales resident.
By witness information and evidence at the scene, police said it appears both vehicles were traveling south on U.S. 27 approaching Owens Road with Garvey’s vehicle coming up behind Reyes, with both vehicles in the outside lane. As Garvey’s vehicle closed in on Reyes, he began to change lanes in order to pass her.
Police said the vehicles collided in a sideswipe motion as Garvey lost control of his vehicle. His truck entered the median and began to roll as it entered the northbound lanes of travel. As the vehicle rolled, Garvey was ejected, with both him and his vehicle coming to rest on the shoulder of the northbound lanes.
Garvey was pronounced deceased at the scene. Reyes was not injured.
There are no charges at this time. The report indicated that speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
If you have any information regarding this crash, contact Officer Sean Robertson or Detective Michael Waldron at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223.