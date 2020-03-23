LAKE PLACID — A Bartow man died Friday afternoon after his truck ran into the side of a semi-trailer at the junction of U.S. 27 and State Road 70.
Kevin Scott, 32, was transported from the scene but soon died according to local emergency officials. Florida Highway Patrol reported his death Saturday morning as a result of a wreck in the intersection.
According to FHP reports, just before 2:45 p.m., Scott was driving a black 2020 Chevrolet Silverado crew-cab pickup northbound in the right lane of U.S. 27. Domingo Martinez, 49, of Clewiston, was westbound on SR 70 in a 2007 Freightliner semi-trailer.
FHP stated that Martinez had a green light and had started across the intersection when Scott, who had a red light, entered the intersection and hit the left side of the trailer on Martinez’s rig.
The impact ripped open the front of the pickup and smashed the windshield and A-pillars halfway into the front seat, buckling the roof.
An unrelated but nearby wreck, also worked by FHP that afternoon, shut down SR 70 in both directions, temporarily, at Denco Road, east of U.S. 27, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue officials.
A semi-trailer carrying bottled water lost control and ended up in the sandy shoulder, wedged against and into the guardrail over the canal, Fire Rescue reported.
Removal crews pulled the truck back onto pavement and towed it away, reopening the road just before 2:56 p.m.
Fire Rescue reported that a crew from Sun ‘N Lakes Fire Station 41 stood by to ensure quick cleanup of about 20 gallons of spilled diesel fuel.
That wreck had no injuries, Fire Rescue reported.