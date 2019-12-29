SEBRING — A driver lost control on Lakeview Drive Friday night and took out a fire hydrant, but didn’t get hurt.
Sebring police reported that at 11:40 pm. Friday, 22-year-old Michael W. Eunnovan was on Lakeview Drive, and had just passed Scenic Highway, when he hit wet pavement.
He tapped his brakes, started to hydroplane and lost control on approach to Edgewater Point Drive, according to Police Cpl. Sean Bueford.
The truck ran off of Lakeview Drive at Edgewater Point and ran over a fire hydrant on the corner. The broken hydrant began gushing and spilling water over the roadway, back toward the direction from which Eunnovan was driving.
Bueford said Eunnovan was uninjured, and officers issued no citations.
Damage to the truck was estimated at $3,000. Damage to the hydrant was $1,200.
Sebring Fire Department was also sent to the wreck to assist, if needed.
Sebring city work crews were dispatched to repair the hydrant.