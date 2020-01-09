SEBRING — Florida Highway Patrol has not yet released the name of the motorcycle rider who died in a wreck early Monday morning near Lake Placid.
FHP is still trying to identify and notify the next of kin, according to FHP officials. The crash took place at 4 a.m. at the intersection of CR 621 and Cypress Isle Lane, on the east side of Lake Istokpoga.
An FHP crash report states that the 2005 Harley was traveling south on the two-lane road when the front hit a wild hog that was in the roadway.
The motorbike rolled on its side and started to overturn, reports said, throwing the rider off into the southbound lane.
As the rider lay there, an unidentified vehicle “drove over” the rider, FHP reports state, and kept going south on CR 621.
Anyone with information on the second vehicle is asked to call the FHP at 239-938-1800 or FHP on a cell phone to give information.
Meanwhile, Sebring police have released the name of a driver who reportedly pulled out in front of a Highlands County sheriff’s deputy at 8:17 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Lakeview Drive in Avon Park.
Deputy Alex Brock was driving south on Memorial in her marked patrol car when a dark blue Chevrolet sedan pulled out in front of her. The patrol car hit the driver’s side and the two cars came to rest beside each other, facing south on the east shoulder of the road.
The other driver, 17-year-old Nayeli Rodriguez of Avon Park, complained of minor injuries and was transported from the scene, said Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart.
Her passenger, 17-year-old Kate Vegas of Avon Park — either the owner or person entrusted with the car — complained of minor injuries but declined transport, Hart said.
He said Brock did not seek treatment at the time, but later did seek treatment for minor injuries in the crash.
Both vehicles were totaled and had to be towed from the scene, Hart said.
Hart said officers found Rodriguez at fault and cited her for failing to stop for a stop sign and for having no driver’s license or learning permit.
Hart said Vegas did have a driver’s license, but wasn’t driving.