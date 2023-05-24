A driver was lucky to be alive early Monday morning after what sheriff’s officials have dubbed a “reverse drive-by.”
The driver survived the shooting when a bullet shot by a man on the street went through his trunk and back seat, but lodged inside the driver’s seat before hitting him.
The two people in the car at the time identified the shooter as 39-year-old Edgar Elijah Brown of Avon Park. They had no idea why he would want to shoot at them.
The incident took place at 2:23 a.m. Monday on Garrett Road. Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies found two bullet holes in the trunk of the car, and found that one round had traveled through the back seat and hit the rear of the driver’s seat, stopping before hitting the driver.
After obtaining an arrest warrant, deputies found Brown at 11:40 a.m. and took him into custody on charges of attempted murder, firing a weapon into a vehicle and firing a weapon in public.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office wishes to note that not all arrests result in convictions, and everyone is considered innocent unless proven guilty in court.