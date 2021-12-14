SEBRING — Dalton Hooks, the young man charged with DUI manslaughter in the November 2018 death of Andrew Warren Stephens, broke down during court Monday as he listened to the 911 call from that accident.
Prosecutors want a jury to hear the 911 call when Hooks goes to trial on DUI manslaughter charges. Hooks, whom police said had a blood alcohol level of .11 at the time of the crash, faces nearly 12 years in prison if he’s convicted.
Stephens’ family members, who were in court, wept as the recording was played.
A 15-year-old female passenger was in the cab of the pickup truck Hooks was driving at the time of the accident. She had been wearing her seatbelt and was not injured, according to the tape. According to crash reports, Hooks was on State Road 8 when the 2000 Ford Ranger he was driving spun across both lanes of traffic, overturned several times and came to rest near some trees.
Stephens, who was thrown from the bed of the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hooks and the female were outside the pickup truck, which was laying on its side, when she made the call to dispatchers. She is clearly stressed and scared as the dispatcher tells her to stay on the line until help arrives. What follows is a picture of two young people, alone in the dark, frightened and disoriented after a dramatic accident.
The call, which continues for some minutes, includes a check on Stephens’ condition. The young lady tells the dispatcher that she sees Stephens under the truck, which is laying on its side.
“Do you see any blood coming from underneath the truck?” the dispatcher asks the female caller. “I want you to tap on the side of the truck and see if he answers, call out his name.”
The young lady calls out “Andrew” a couple of times, and gets no answer.
“All I see is the lower half of his body, just his legs, the cabin of the truck is on top of him,” the young lady says. The dispatcher suggests the teen touch his leg to see if it was warm.
“He’s cold, he’s cold,” she says crying.
Hooks, who was visible on the virtual court screen from his home in the Carolinas, immediately fell back on a couch or bed and began weeping at the sound of the 911 call. An adult in the room appeared on the screen to hug him.
Stephens’ family members wept quietly in the court pews, dabbing their eyes with tissue as the recording played. They also took notes and kept their composure as the call continued.
The youths were spending a few days with their families at a Lorida camp when the three drove the pickup truck to get gas for their outing. Defense attorney William David McNeal said one of the parents at the camp called the youths to see where they were. Hooks was driving quickly to get back to camp when he missed a turn in the road and ended up in a ditch, the young lady told the dispatcher.
Prosecutor Richard Castillo on Monday asked Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to allow a jury to hear the tape when Hooks goes on trial for DUI manslaughter early next year.
McNeal, however, believes the call to be hearsay evidence, which would only allow the first part of the tape to be played. Later portions of the call should not be allowed because they don’t meet the test under the “excited utterance” rule.
Estrada said he will decide whether to admit the 911 call in the next few weeks.
The judge, however, was not happy with Hooks’ actions on the virtual court screen. Estrada yelled at Hooks for having a second person in the room with him. He also saw Hooks take a sip from a thermal cup, something that’s not allowed in the courtroom.
“From now on, Mr. Hooks, you are coming to court,” Estrada told Hooks, who lives in South Carolina.