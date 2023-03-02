Driver who killed local woman back in court

SEBRING — Nicholas Steven Fox, convicted in March 2014 of vehicular homicide in the death of Sebring resident Peggy Sue Roaf, was released last April after spending eight years in state prison.
After his release from prison, Fox was put on five years’ probation.
The probation agreement required Fox to report to a probation officer, remain in drug/alcohol treatment, pay drug testing fees, complete a DUI driving class, and obtain permission before changing his address. Fox did none of these things, according to Highlands prosecutors, who in December 2022 charged Fox with violating his probation.
Prosecutors say Fox was “unsuccessfully discharged from the Advocate Program” on Oct. 31, 2022; failed to attend DUI/driving school, and owed $1,800 for the cost of his probation supervision to the tune of $30 a month.
Fox pled not guilty before Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden at his arraignment Tuesday. Cowden set his next hearing for March 21. The court will at some point schedule a VoP hearing to determine whether Fox is guilty.
Fox’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter, will defend Fox on the VoP charges.
If convicted of violating his five-year probation agreement, Fox could be sent back to jail for 15 years.
A Florida Department of Law Enforcement drug panel found alcohol and cocaine in his system after the 2012 crash, but the blood alcohol content was not high enough to charge him with DUI. He instead was charged with vehicular homicide for “intentionally operating a motor vehicle in a reckless manner that was likely to cause the death of a human being.”
Witnesses to the March 28, 2012 crash, which occurred on U.S. 27 opposite the Alan Jay Auto Network headquarters, watched as Fox, driving a GMC Envoy SUV containing five passengers in the southbound lanes, weaved through slower traffic at high speeds. He lost control, jumped the median and crashed into Roaf’s Ford Focus. The impact drove the GMC onto the roof of the Focus, where it came to rest.
Roaf was declared deceased at the scene. She was 52.
Several witnesses described a scene of chaos, during which a semi driver tried to avoid hitting other vehicles. The truck’s trailer struck the rear driver’s corner of Fox’s vehicle.
“Smoke was coming out of the cars, dust was flying and the airbags were deployed,” one witness said. “The (SUV’s) radio was still playing. It was terrible.”