Shawn Michelle Seagro, who served 364 days in jail for DUI with bodily injuries, has allegedly violated his probation.

Seagro crashed his car into a tree on North Ridgewood Drive in April 2021, prosecutors said, but fled the scene holding his stomach. Police followed him on foot to a nearby home where he lay down and pretended to be asleep. Police, however, could see his injuries and arrested him.

