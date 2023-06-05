Shawn Michelle Seagro, who served 364 days in jail for DUI with bodily injuries, has allegedly violated his probation.
Seagro crashed his car into a tree on North Ridgewood Drive in April 2021, prosecutors said, but fled the scene holding his stomach. Police followed him on foot to a nearby home where he lay down and pretended to be asleep. Police, however, could see his injuries and arrested him.
Seagro at first blamed the injured passenger for driving and crashing the car. He also told deputies the victim helped him get away from the crash.
Police found another male laying on the ground next to the car. The man was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Medical Center with a broken femur, police said.
Seagro was convicted of DUI with serious injury and leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, as well as driving on a suspended license, resisting without violence, and DUI first offense.
In addition to serving the jail term and paying $12,000 in restitution to an injured passenger in his Mitsubishi car, Seagro was given 10 years of probation. He also was to attend DUI school obtain an interlock device for his car and volunteer 50 hours of community service.
Seagro was rearrested last month on a charge of obstructing an investigation without violence, a probation violation. The 31-year-old is being held without bond.
If Seagro is found guilty, he can be sentenced on the original charges.