SEBRING — While a driver’s education curriculum is important to future drivers, guest speakers Rebekah Wills and Paula Sapp brought to Sebring High School this week their firsthand accounts of how drinking and bad choices took the lives of their children.
Tuesday, Wills shared how her son Andrew Stephens was killed in a crash involving drunk driving on May 10, 2018. Wills been has speaking with the driver’s ed students for the past three years.
“I feel it’s important for the students to bring Andrew’s story to them to prevent them from making the same mistakes as Andrew and the driver.”
Wills spoke to about 90 students about drunk driving as well as getting in a vehicle with a driver who has been drinking, like her son did. Wills said she believes the talk was well received and was given friendly hugs. Other students thanked her for sharing her difficult story.
“It was bittersweet,” Wills said.
MADD Regional Executive Director Dan Marquith also attended the class on Tuesday.
While it is hard for both mothers to speak about the deaths of their children, they are willing to share their stories in hope that it might help one child not to drink or do drugs and drive. Both women hope it might help one child to call their parents and not get in the car with a person who has been drinking, thus saving a life.
Cason Harris, Jeff Shoemaker and Donald Ridgeway teach driver’s education at Sebring High School.
“We watch videos and we talk about impacts and we talk about crashes,” Harris said. “But until you hear someone hyper-local, I don’t think it sticks with the kids until they see it and hear it and see the mommas and they see the pictures. Some of the students knew their kids, like that back table – they knew them very well. It hits a little different. That’s why we like to have them come in. Mrs. Sapp came in 31 days after her daughter passed and talked to our kids last year, that was really impactful. I think that’s the major difference between talking about it, the theory of it and then seeing it right in your face.”
Paula Sapp was invited by Ridgeway to speak again this year. Sapp brought Aeromed Flight Nurse John Bitner from Clearwater with her to speak to the class as well. Bitner was with Sapp’s daughter, Lindsay, the night she was in a crash that involved alcohol on May 8, 2021. Lindsay was 18 years old when she died of her injuries two days later. Three young people lost their lives in that multi-vehicle crash. Bitner and Sapp have stayed in touch.
Sapp talked to the kids about drinking and driving and was very frank with the students. She told them she knew they were going to want to drink or do drugs, but if they did, they need to call their parents for a ride.
“Getting in trouble with their parents will be easier than their parents burying them,” Sapp said.
Sapp shared the “Learn from Lindsay” campaign to get children to wear their seatbelts. Her daughter was not wearing hers on the night of the crash. She stressed the importance of making good choices and the consequences of not making them.
“It only takes a couple of seconds to buckle up and to save your life and only a split second to lose your life,” Sapp shared.
Bitner trained in the military to be “hard to kill.” He told the kids to be hard to kill by buckling up the safety belts. Sapp said that seemed to resonate with many students, especially the young men.
Lindsay was an organ donor. Sapp shared the family’s journey through the donation process. Lindsay’s gift of life saved six lives and helped 35 others through tissue donation.
Ellie Smoak was in the class for both presentations and was moved by the accounts of both heartbroken mothers. She feels their talks had a positive impact on the future drivers.
“I think about the impact it had on people’s families,” Smoak said. “It’s not only about protecting yourself when you get into a car but about protecting everybody on the road and the people in your car and potentially anybody that can drive by you. You never know who is under the influence. It’s important to think about because it doesn’t only affect you.”
A large part of Sapp’s talk dealt with organ donation. Both Lindsay and Andrew were organ donors who helped several people after their deaths. Smoak said at 15 years old, she was already an organ donor before her driver’s ed course.