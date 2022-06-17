SEBRING — Two drivers had a head-on collision Thursday, and both survived.
Highlands County Fire Rescue took one to a local hospital, but the other — Mary Thorlton — said she hadn’t even hit her head on the windshield.
Both her and the other driver’s airbag deployed in the collision when the other driver’s dark teal-green Honda Accord sedan crossed the median and hit her crimson 2015 Ford Flex directly between the front wheel and door jamb on her side of the car.
The crash took place at or just before 9:53 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 27, less than a mile south of Lake Josephine Road.
Thorlton, northbound in the Ford, said she was on her way to work when she saw a green car coming across the median.
“I thought, ‘Surely, he’s going to stop,’” Thurlton said, but the car kept coming and hit her in the front left quarter.
The impact sent her sideways off the road, tearing the front wheels of the axles of both cars. Her car stopped just a yard short of hitting a roadside lamp post.
She considered herself very fortunate, she said.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office controlled traffic with the help of a road construction traffic-arrow truck and Engine 19-1 from DeSoto City Fire Station 19.
The Florida Highway Patrol arrived soon after and took over investigation of the crash. The name of the other driver, that person’s condition and citations, if any, are unknown, pending investigation.