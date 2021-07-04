SEBRING — When responders saw the tractor trailer wrapped around the pickup truck early Saturday morning, they expected fatalities.
But the two drivers — the only people involved in the accident — were uninjured.
“Everyone was walking around when the first responders got there,” said Austin Maddox of the Sebring Fire Department.
Photographs of the accident show a crushed 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup truck sandwiched between the cab and trailer of a jack-knifed and overturned, 2006 Freightliner. Not only is the frame of the pickup truck twisted and bent, its cab — where driver Maria Saldivar had just been steering — was almost completely flattened.
In a situation that Sebring Police Sgt. Vivian Buck called “amazing,” the driver of the Freightliner, Javionne Floyd, also walked away with no apparent injuries. “They were able to extricate themselves by the time responders got there,” she said.
Here’s what happened in the 5:44 a.m. crash, according to Buck:
Ms. Saldivar, of Sebring, was driving east on Schumacher Road at the intersection with U.S. 27 South. Schumacher becomes Sebring Parkway on the other side of U.S. 27.
As she crossed into the intersection, Floyd, driving his Freightliner south on the divided highway, slammed into the side of her pickup.
Buck told the Highlands News-Sun that Floyd, who lives in Avon Park, ran the south-bound red light in front of him and is considered at fault in the crash.
“He steered left to avoid the pickup truck and slammed on his brakes, but he made contact,” Buck said. The two vehicles, locked together, slid into the medium.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office then issued an alert that both sides of U.S. 27 were blocked as traffic investigators worked the scene and removed the vehicles.
There was no need, however, for an ambulance, Maddox said.
“Everyone was good to go,” he said. “No one was transported to the hospital.”
The highway reopened about four hours later, when the Sheriff’s Office sent an alert that the roads were free at 10:19 a.m.