Drone up support for traffic enforcement
Let’s look at this as simple as possible. The county is plagued with problems concerning vehicles and traffic. Excessive major (especially fatal) auto accidents, out of control street racing, illegal ATC/ATV’s on named roads and highways, etc. Sheriff’s Office says it will not pursue due to possible pursuit accidents, that they will try to “educate” instead but they do not know who is doing this so educate who?
I suggest to designate a team of deputies in unmarked units to address these vehicle/traffic problems by the use of drones. We know where the problem areas are. Have the deputies follow the violators by overhead drones videoing their crimes until they stop at a house, store, parking lot, gas station, etc. Then drive up in the unmarked units blocking them in [or at least getting license tag numbers or identifying information]. Every traffic violation that occurred must be cited. Running stop signs, crossing road lane lines, reckless driving, no license, etc.
The Sheriff’s Office might already have drones? Or can easily budget for several. The videos would be evidence for court. If the county would pass an ordinance that the ATC/ATV will remain impounded until every case is resolved, it would be a further deterrent.
Personally, the day and night street racing in Avon Park has become an unacceptable risk to its residents.
Michael Knowles
Avon Park