Years ago, my old fishing partner, Nick DeSanta, introduced me to a little jig that I commonly refer to as the drop shot jig. There’s really nothing that special about it. It’s essentially just a small, round head jig that comes in 1/8th, 3/8th, ¼ and 5/8th ounce. Last time I bought some, they were only available in black and green pumpkin.
It was probably 2015 or 2016, Nick and I were fishing in the Lake Placid Team Tournament Trail on Lake June.
While most of the tournament anglers headed straight for their underwater brushpiles, Nick suggested that we start on the west shoreline in about 10 feet of water.
The wind picked up pretty quick, and with a 10-mph wind blowing from the northeast, the wind was to our backs as we casted into the 4-6 feet of water.
Nick had fished the area a couple days earlier and had caught a number of fish, but most weren’t caught until late morning, or early afternoon. He showed me the little round-head jig he was using and it didn’t look like anything special.
I think he caught a couple of small bass with the jig off that shoreline in the morning, and I caught a keeper, around two pounds with a double-bladed spinnerbait, but there really didn’t seem to be much reason to stick around.
The wind wouldn’t let up, and although we would try to stay out in 10-12 feet of water, the wind was pushing us quickly in towards shore. I noticed, as we drifted in, the water was very clear and the depth finder was showing patches of grass scattered along the bottom in 4-5 feet depths of water. I could also see open areas of white sand in between the grass pods.
We fished the area for a couple hours with only three small bass to show for our effort. Leaving the area behind, we tried another spot, and then another, but outside of one missed bass, we weren’t having any luck.
By 11 a.m., the sun was shining bright and the wind had died down a bit so we decided to go back to Nick’s spot again.
With the patches of grass in mind, I positioned the boat so we could cast just past them, and drag our baits through the grass, hoping the bass were using the area to spawn.
Nick got a nice three-pounder on his first cast. Then, a much bigger bass struck his rig and shaking her head fiercely on the surface, threw it back at him.
I wasn’t seeing any action on my spinnerbait, so I tied on one of Nick’s jigs along with a blue Trick Worm and immediately felt the tap as I hit the grass patch and a solid 3-pounder grabbed the jig.
For the next three hours, Nick and I caught over 25 bass along that shoreline using only his drop shot jig and a Trick worm. Our two biggest, a solid 10-pounder caught by Nick and an eight-pounder caught by me gave us the winning weight of 25+ pounds.
The following month, in March, we fished another tournament on Lake June and had even better results. This time I got the 10-pounder and Nick caught the eight, and together, we weighed in almost 30 pounds. This spot was incredible!
There was something special about that little jig, and Nick knew it. We continued to use the jig in other tournaments but we were never able to duplicate the results we had on Lake June. But it was pretty obvious that those fish were moving into the shallow water to spawn in the clean, grassy areas as the sun rose higher in the sky.
The jig, rigged with a trick worm, was completely weedless. We could cast it right into the grass, popping it once or twice and the bass would nail it.
Between Nick and I, we’ve probably introduced the jig to a couple dozen other anglers. Some, like Gary Wilk use the jig almost exclusively. You may recall, he and Ivan Ojeda won the 2022 Annual Sheriff’s Tournament on Lake Istokpoga a few months ago with five bass weighing just short of 30 pounds.
I use the jig often on some of the small lakes in Sebring and Avon Park, often casting it out to underwater structure in 8-12 feet of water and allowing the wind to push the boat and drag the jig through it. It’s amazing how well it works with virtually any color Trick Worm.
Last month on Lake Glenada, I got into a school of three-pounders and caught a half dozen before they moved on. On Lake Lotela, I only caught four bass, but they were all clustered together in 10 feet of water, and they were all 2 ½ to 3 pounds.
This little jig works. I wish I knew its real name and where to get them, but Nick always called it the “drop shot jig.” So, I guess that’s good enough for me.
- Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.