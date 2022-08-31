The amount of water we get during the wet season here in South Florida can be unpredictable. The intensity of our wet and dry seasons is influenced by the El Niño and La Niña climate patterns that occur in the Pacific Ocean and affect weather worldwide. Episodes of El Niño or La Niña typically last nine to 12 months but can sometimes last for years. Last winter (2021) and this winter (2022), we experienced the effects of a strong La Niña, causing a drier dry season and delayed wet season.

“Forecasters estimate a 61% chance of a La Niña ‘three-peat’ for fall and early winter 2023. We’ve had La Niña for three winters in a row only twice before: 1974-1976 and 1998-2001,” said Emily Becker, from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center and University of Miami/CIMAS.

