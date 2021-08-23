Amanda Lee Bland, 33, of Sebring, has been arrested three times for methamphetamine possession and other drug charges in the past year.
A Sebring city employee spotted Bland sleeping in her car on Aug. 16; the employee flagged down a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy.
The deputy found Bland’s grey Chevrolet Impala backed into a parking spot outside a city office building. She was asleep in the driver’s seat, the engine off.
Bland — who had needed to register her car with a 2021 sticker — had been asleep in her car, waiting for the DMV to open. When asked if there was anything illegal in her car, she told the officer that other people had been in her car the night before.
The deputy searched her car after she dropped something from her hand onto the passenger side floor. He found a capped syringe containing a brownish liquid and suspected drugs. The deputy arrested Bland and charged her with possession of methamphetamine, paraphernalia and possession of Sumatriptan without a prescription. It is used to treat migraines.
It was Bland’s second arrest since May.
In that event, a deputy saw Bland’s car parked on Thurston Avenue in Sebring. He pulled his cruiser up behind her and knocked on the door of the Chevrolet Impala. Bland, who was the only person in the car, identified herself. The deputy asked her to exit the car, and she did.
The deputy allegedly saw synthetic marijuana inside the car, which led him to search the rest of the vehicle.
He reportedly found three syringes, one of which contained brownish liquid, which later tested positive as a mixture of heroin and fentanyl. Other granular material was tested and determined to be heroin and fentanyl.
The Deputy reported finding 4.1 grams of heroin/fentanyl mix; Bland was charged with possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, paraphernalia, heroin, and fentanyl.
Bland, 33, had been arrested under similar circumstances in August 2020.
At 10:37 a.m. that morning, she was driving down Desoto City Road when she caught the eye of a deputy who saw that her tag had expired in June 2020. When he pulled her over, Bland told him she didn’t have a driver’s license. He asked her to get out of the car and she did. A sheriff’s K9 was brought around and alerted to drugs, the sheriff’s deputy said.
They searched Bland’s car and found a syringe with liquid in it and 3.1 grams of methamphetamine.
Bland was charged with possession of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license.
She is certainly not alone; drug possession continues to be a leading cause of arrest in Highlands County.
On a recent court day, 56 of the 151 cases involved possession or trafficking in methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana or pain pills.
There were so many defendants that they spilled from the courtroom into the second-floor hallway, where they sat in chairs and on the floor awaiting their cases to be called.
“Drugs are a big problem everywhere, and unfortunately we are no exception here in Highlands County,” a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said. “Our deputies — particularly our Special Operations Division — work hard to stop the flow of these drugs before they reach the streets.”
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks Florida second in the nation for overdose deaths, behind only California. Last year, 7,579 people died from a drug overdose in Florida, an increase of 37% from 2019, the CDC reported.
Drug addiction breeds other crimes.
“Illegal drugs are still the root cause of many of the crimes we investigate, be it burglaries, robberies or more violent acts,” the official said. “While fentanyl is not as big a problem here as it is in some other areas of the state, it is becoming more common. Methamphetamine and cocaine are also an issue in our county.”