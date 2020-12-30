“When Chris and I decided four years ago to give toys to the hospital, we could have never imagined how quickly it would grow, and how many we would help” said Anna Marie Feeney, president of the Battle of the Bands Inc., speaking about starting Drummer BOB’s Toy Drive with her late husband, Chris J. Knight. The Battle of the Bands Inc. is a local veterans 501©(3) organization.
Since the first delivery to then Florida Hospital in Sebring, Drummer BOB’s Toy Drive has delivered thousands of toys throughout Highlands and Hardee counties. And this year the organization has found more ways to help children and people in need of a small comfort throughout the year.
The toy drive starts the beginning of November and ends the middle of December. Through toy drop-off boxes and donations, the organization gives to four local area hospitals: AdventHealth Lake Placid, Highlands Regional Medical Center, AdventHealth Sebring, and AdventHealth Wauchula. The toys delivered to the hospitals are given to children in distress in the Emergency Rooms and Pediatric wards throughout the year. This year The Battle of the Bands was told that teddy bears ran out months prior to this year’s drive because they were also given to COVID-19 inpatients. Efforts were double to be sure this need was taken care of also.
Four years after its start, Drummer BOB’s Toy Drive now services the four hospitals, aids in a local toy giveaway, gives to a local women and children’s shelter, and this year gave almost 500 teddy bears to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for officers to keep in the patrol cars when they encounter a child during a call.
The Battle of the Bands had plenty of volunteers to help with delivery. Alan Jay, via Don Elwell, donated a transport van to go to each of the hospitals. Driver Phillip Selby donned a Santa hat with volunteer Larry (Mack) McAlear, and executive board members Anna Marie Feeney, JR Young, Julia Kourgian, and Wendy Smith.
“This is great, I’m having a blast!” Smith said.
“I would like to thank all of the people who made donations to the drive. Also, a special thanks to Jennifer at the South Sebring Dollar Tree. She went above and beyond helping us get enough toys and teddy bears to achieve our goals. Together, we have made literally thousands of children and patients smile and made their pain a little easier to bear, letting them know that there are people out here who care,” Feeney said.
To learn more about The Drummer BOB’s Toy Drive or The Battle of the Bands Inc., call 863-440-4554.