SEBRING — The Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has chosen Tenille Drury-Smith, former board chair, to succeed Liz Barber as the new president/CEO.
“We picked a good one,” said J.C. Shoop, board chair of the chamber. “[She’s] somebody who knows a lot about the chamber.”
Out of 20-25 applicants, Shoop said, she was top of the five finalists, with an added bonus of a strong background in the chamber itself.
It also didn’t hurt, he said, that Barber left behind a “great foundation” of organization to help the chamber run smoothly.
“Liz [Barber] did a very good job,” Drury-Smith said. “It’s probably [also] an easier transition because I’ve been involved.”
Previously, she served as director of community programs for the Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District, from 2012-2018, then as marketing liaison for AdventHealth Heartland from March 2018 to October 2019, and has been with the Elliot Team of Keller Williams Realty since then.
She also served as chair of the chamber’s board of directors for 2018 and 2019.
Drury-Smith, who started the new job this past Monday, said the position of president/CEO always held a fascination for her, especially what it entails day to day, but the times it came open never were good for her until now that her children are older and she can devote more time to it.
When asked about challenges facing the chamber, still in the midst of a pandemic, Drury-Smith said she feels the chamber and local economy “surprisingly fared very well” with support from and for local businesses.
Some events had to be postponed, such as the 12 Hours of Sebring, and some were both postponed and then canceled until next year, like the Sebring Soda Festival, which missed this past spring but set for the coming spring.
The chamber has gone back, recently, to hosting in-person monthly networking luncheons, and trying to find a “new normal,” Drury-Smith said, including the services the chamber provides.
For now, she’s getting acclimated, she said, thankful for a somewhat slower holiday season, but she added that the chamber has taken on new members and has seen lots of renewed memberships.
“The chamber has done very, very well,” Drury-Smith said, “because of what we’ve done.”