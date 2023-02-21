LAKE PLACID — Shortly after noon on Monday, Highlands Count Fire Rescue Units responded to a fire at the Coin Laundry in the Save A Lot shopping center. There were no injuries to patrons or employees.

A fire started in a gas dryer but the cause was unknown as of Monday afternoon. According to HCFR Deputy Chief Mark Ellis, the cause is hard to determine with the appliances. The dryers were stackable, so firefighters isolated two of them.

