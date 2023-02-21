LAKE PLACID — Shortly after noon on Monday, Highlands Count Fire Rescue Units responded to a fire at the Coin Laundry in the Save A Lot shopping center. There were no injuries to patrons or employees.
A fire started in a gas dryer but the cause was unknown as of Monday afternoon. According to HCFR Deputy Chief Mark Ellis, the cause is hard to determine with the appliances. The dryers were stackable, so firefighters isolated two of them.
Ellis said the fire was mitigated through the use of extinguishers by occupants of the building. It was unclear if it was patrons or customers who wielded the extinguishers. Between the quick-thinking occupants and a fast response time by firefighters, a true crisis was averted.
Ellis said there was only one or two employees and the laundry mat was not busy at the time, so there were not many people inside.
Firefighters were venting the laundry mat and Ellis anticipated they would be up and running later in the afternoon. There was no danger to the other businesses on either side of the Coin Laundry. Anytime Fitness did open the door presumably as a vent.
In addition to HCFR units, a county EMS ambulance was on standby in case of injuries. Lake Placid Police Department officers were on scene for assistance as well.