TAMPA — The Chapters Health Foundation, in support of Good Shepherd Hospice, has announced its plan to host the inaugural Duck Derby presented by Southern Homes. The event, scheduled for Saturday July 31, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., will be held at the Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel in Sebring.
The event, previously scheduled in May as Derby Day and centered around the Kentucky Derby, was postponed until July due to indoor gathering restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Any remaining health guidelines in place at the time of the event will be observed.
All proceeds benefit Good Shepherd’s Somers Hospice House and its unfunded programs including charity care, community grief services, children’s grief camps and Chapters Health Valor Program.
“We couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity to gather together in support of the Good Shepherd Hospice mission,” said Paula Creamer, director of philanthropy for the Chapters Health Foundation in support of Good Shepherd Hospice. “We are so very thankful for the support from the Highlands and Hardee County communities and look forward to seeing everyone for an afternoon at the races.”
With admission, guests can purchase rubber ducks to compete in qualifying races for a chance to reach the grand final Duck Derby. Admission also includes dinner, complimentary beer, wine and dessert as well as a range of activities including rum and spirit tastings, a silent auction, and a derby hat contest. Admission is $60 per person in advance and $85 at the door. You can purchase racing ducks for $15 each or four ducks for $50.
For sponsorship opportunities, call 863-583-3129.