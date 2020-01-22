Several years ago, a radio program out of Michigan reported the following true story on the air. It involved a man who bought a brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee for $30,000. As a result of his purchase on credit, he ended up with monthly loan payments of $400. After his purchase, the owner and a friend decided to go duck hunting. Because it was winter, all of the lakes were frozen. The two men went to one of those lakes with their guns, a dog, and, of course, the new vehicle. They drove out onto the lake of ice, unpacked their gear, and got ready to hunt.
The two men wanted to make some kind of a natural landing area upon which the ducks and the decoys could float. In order to make a hole large enough to look like something a wandering duck would fly down and land on, it was going to take a little more than a handheld ice drill. So, out of the back of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee came a stick of dynamite with a short, 40-second fuse.
Now, these two “rocket scientists” actually did take into consideration not to place the stick of dynamite on the ice at a location where they were standing (or where the new Jeep Grand Cherokee was parked). They also certainly did not want to risk slipping on the ice when they ran from the burning fuse and possibly go up in smoke from the resulting blast. So, they decided to light the 40-second fuse and throw the dynamite far away.
Remember the dog? Yes, the dog was a highly-trained black labrador used for retrieving (especially things thrown by his master). You guessed it! When the stick of dynamite was thrown, the dog took off at a high rate of doggy speed over the ice and captured it with 30 seconds left on the 40-second fuse. The two men yelled, screamed, and waved their arms in the air. The dog, cheered on by his master and friend, kept coming.
One of the men grabbed a shotgun and shot the dog. The shotgun, which was loaded with no. 8 duck shot, was hardly enough to stop the big, black lab. The dog, however, did stop for a moment, slightly confused. With the burning fuse really short now and scared that he might be shot again, the dog took off to find cover — the only cover available — under the brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee.
B O O M !
Both dog and vehicle were blown to bits and sank to the bottom of the lake through a very large hole, leaving the two men standing there with dumbfounded looks on their faces.
To add insult to injury, the insurance company told the owner of the Jeep Grand Cherokee that sinking a vehicle in a lake by illegal use of explosives was not covered under his insurance policy. And, to top things off, the bank said that he still had to make those $400 monthly loan payments.
We read in Ephesians 5:15-17, “Therefore be careful how you walk, not as unwise men but as wise, making the most of your time, because the days are evil. So then do not be foolish, but understand what the will of the Lord is.” There may not be anything technically wrong with driving your new Jeep Grand Cherokee onto a lake of ice with your friend, a dog, and stick of dynamite, but it is not the wise thing to do!
Live your life for God in the same way. Do not try to determine only what is technically right or wrong, but read the Bible and try to “understand what the will of the Lord is.” That is called wisdom.
Kevin’s Komments is written by Kevin Patterson and presented by the Sebring Parkway church of Christ assembling at 3800 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Find them on the internet at www.sebringcoc.com, or e-mail them at sebringparkway@sebringcoc.com.