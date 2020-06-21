LAKE PLACID — On Wednesday, June 17, Matt Elliott and Trey Whitehurst were invited to meet Shaun O’Brien at the Duda Sod office in Lake Placid. Elliott and Whitehurst are the president and treasurer, respectively, of the Lake Placid FFA Alumni, while O’Brien is the farm manager for Duda. To show the company’s appreciation for the work the Alumni does for FFA students, O’Brien presented them with a company donation of $1,300.
The money will be well spent.
Lake Placid FFA Alumni are made up of mostly parents of current or past FFA students at Lake Placid Middle and High School. Many of the members were in FFA themselves when they were in school. Formerly known as Future Farmers of America, today’s FFA prepares its student members for premier leadership through agricultural education.
Meanwhile, Duda Sod is a branch of A. Duda & Sons, Inc. which began in 1920. Spread out throughout Florida, California, Texas and Michigan, the diversified company is involved in citrus, sod, vegetables, cattle and real estate. The sod portion grows between 60 to 70 million square feet of sod a year.
O’Brien has worked for Duda for over 40 years. In Lake Placid, a sod operation is located just off of County Road 29. From the road all you can see is their mobile home-type office. But, down in the fertile valley nearby, there are acres and acres of all sorts of grasses. All day long, semi’s hauling pallets of sod can be seen leaving the fields.
In addition to helping FFA, Duda Sod also has some pet projects. The main one is the Highlands County Ag Venture, held each year to show local students all the different facets of agriculture and livestock. Due to the coronavirus, instead of next year’s event being held at the fairgrounds, plans are to make it a mobile exhibit, with visits to each county elementary school.
As far as the check for $1,300, Whitehurst said it will be used to send FFA students to conferences and help with local projects. Some will go into the scholarship fund. If you would like to know about FFA, or want to become a Lake Placid FFA Alumni member, call Matt Elliott at 863-441-1263.