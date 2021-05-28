SEBRING — Monday night saw a crash just north of Sebring that left one driver with a foot injury and a totaled car, and another with a drunk-driving charge.
Florida Highway Patrol charged Jah Kordelle Cook, 23, with DUI with property damage in connection with the 8:27 p.m. crash where Valerie Boulevard meets U.S. 27. The FHP citation noted that the Avon Park man had a blood/breath alcohol concentration level of 0.202, two and a half times the legal limit of 0.08.
The citation states he was driving a black 2013 Kia sport-utility vehicle on U.S. 27 that night. A witness said he attempted to make a right turn from the northbound lanes onto Valerie and went wide, his black SUV hitting the front end of a silver Buick LaCrosse that was waiting at the light.
Casey Coletti, 37, told the Highlands News-Sun she was on her way to pick up one of her children from Max Long Recreational Complex off Hammock Road. She had pulled into the left-turn lane on Valerie when the light turned red and she stopped.
She said she had been waiting there a minute, had looked to the right to examine the adjacent Wawa station construction site, and then turned back to see the black SUV in front of her.
It looked like slow-motion, Coletti said: “The car was coming smack-dab at me.”
The off-center impact spun her car 90 degrees, from facing west to facing almost north. Coletti said the impact set off both airbags and her car is now totaled.
“It hit me right in the face. It stings,” Coletti said of her airbag. “It shoved my glasses into my [eye] sockets. There was powder everywhere.”
Coletti said her only injury, although painful, was that the ridge bone on the top of her left foot was broken. She had to have a family member drive her to Tampa on Wednesday to get it examined.
She went first to AdventHealth Sebring’s Emergency Department — immediately across the highway — to get evaluated. It was there that an FHP trooper told her the other driver had been drinking.
“I thought he had just lost control,” Coletti said, taking it all in. “It all hits you. I’m just thankful to be alive. I’m thankful I didn’t have my kids with me.”
She was thankful to walk away with no one going to a funeral. She felt sad for the other driver, however. At 23 years old, she said, a DUI with property damage could follow him a long time.